Notorious criminal arrested in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 3 (PTI) Police have arrested a notorious criminal who was absconding since 2012 in a murder case in Malpura village in the district, a senior official said Saturday.Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudhir Kumar said here that the criminal, Sonu, was arrested during an encounter on Friday.He was carrying a cash reward of Rs 15,000 on his head and was involved in killing two 'sadhus' in an ashram in 2012, the SSP said. PTI CORR KJKJKJ

