Notorious criminal arrested in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 3 (PTI) A notorious criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head was arrested after a brief encounter with police, an official said Thursday. The accused, identified as Tahir, was arrested on Wednesday night in Dhamat village which comes under the jurisdiction of Purkazi police station. During the encounter, Tahir sustained bullet injuries and one police constable was also injured, SSP Sudhir Kumar said. Tahir was wanted in some 18 cases of loot and murder, he added. PTI CORR SNESNE