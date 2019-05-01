Notorious criminal detained under PSA in J-K

Jammu, May 1 (PTI) An alleged notorious criminal was detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) and lodged in a jail here, police said on Wednesday. Bunny Gupta of R S Pura, a repeat offender, is involved in a number of FIRs across Jammu division, a police official said. "On account of his criminal activities, his preventive detention under PSA was recommended by police and approved by the district magistrate, Jammu," he said. Accordingly, the PSA warrant against the criminal was executed on Tuesday and subsequently he was lodged in a jail here, he said. The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trialfor up to two years in some cases. Meanwhile, five persons were taken into preventive custody for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities in Rajouri district, the official said. Three persons were detained in Rajouri town while two others were taken into custody from Nowshera area. They were lodged in district jail Rajouri, the official added. PTI TAS AB RCJ