Notorious criminal held after encounter with police in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Jul 25 (PTI) A notorious criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest was held after an encounter with police here on Thursday, an official said. Police intercepted a motorcycle and signalled the bikers to stop, but instead the two men tried to flee by opening fire at the policemen, SP Shlok Kumar said. In retaliation, the police officials also fired at them and captured Salman alias Sanjoo Baba, he said. However, his accomplice managed to flee from the spot. During the gun fight, Salman and head constable Chandra Shekhar sustained injuries, Kumar said, adding that they were rushed to the hospital. Twenty-six cases were registered against Salman in police stations of Delhi and Ghaziabad, the SP added. PTI CORR SNESNE