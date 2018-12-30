scorecardresearch
'Notorious criminal' held with country-made pistol in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 30 (PTI) A man, wanted in several cases, has been arrested with a country-made pistol after a brief chase here, police said on Sunday.Ajeet Raj was noticed roaming under suspicious circumstances by a police party engaged in checking of vehicles at Talab Tillo area of the city Saturday evening, a police official said."He tried to escape but was chased and overpowered by the policemen. A country-made pistol was seized from him," he said, adding the accused is a "notorious criminal" and wanted by police.A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is on, the officer said. PTI TAS NSDNSD

