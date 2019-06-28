Notorious criminal injured in police encounter

(Eds: Recasting overnight story) Ghaziabad, Jun 28 (PTI) A notorious criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 15,000 on his head, was injured in an encounter with police officials here, police said Friday. Amir, who had several cases of loot and murder registered against him, allegedly shot at local resident Moni, following which police reached the spot and tried to nab the accused, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Chauhan said. But he opened fire at police officials and was injured in retaliatory firing on Thursday, the DSP said. Both the injured persons were rushed to a local hospital, Chauhan said. Meanwhile, Amir's sisters Yasmeen and Chandni alleged that he was injured in a fake encounter. Speaking to mediapersons here, the two sisters claimed that Moni was engaged in illicit trade of drugs and liquor, and he had personal enmity with Amir. They asked for a thorough investigation into the matter. PTI CORR SNESNE