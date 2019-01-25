Notorious criminal nabbed after encounter in UP

Baghpat (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) In a joint operation with the Special Task Force, local police nabbed a notorious criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his head following an encounter here, police said Friday.During a joint vehicle checking drive on the Badaut-Baghpat road Thursday night, police stopped two motorcycle-borne men who opened fire while trying to escape, injuring two constables of the STF, Arvind and Devdutt, Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.In the return fire, the man sitting on the pillion was injured and fell, while the rider fled, the SP said, adding that he has been identified as Ramvir Bavariya.He has cases of murder, loot and dacoity lodged against him in Lucknow, the SP added. PTI COR SAB SMI KJKJ