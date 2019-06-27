Notorious criminal shot dead in police encounter � Ghaziabad 27 June (PT'

Ghaziabad, Jun 27 (PTI) A notorious criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 15,000 on his head, was shot dead in an encounter with police officials here on Thursday, police said. Amir, who had several cases of loot and murder registered against him, allegedly shot at local resident Moni, following which police reached the spot and tried to nab the accused, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Chauhan said. But he opened fire at police officials and was injured in retaliatory firing, the DSP said. Both the injured persons were rushed to a local hospital, where Amir was declared brought dead, Chauhan said. Meanwhile, Amir's sisters Yasmeen and Chandni alleged that he was killed in a fake encounter. Speaking to mediapersons here, the two sisters claimed that Moni was engaged in illicit trade of drugs and liquor, and he had personal enmity with Amir. They asked for a thorough investigation into the matter. PTI CORR SNESNE