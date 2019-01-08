Notorious criminal succumbs to injuries after encounter with police

Ghaziabad, Jan 8 (PTI) A notorious criminal, who was arrested after a brief encounter with police, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, an official said. Manoj Bhati alias Mintoo was arrested from Navyug market here on the intervening night of January 6 and 7, said DIG Upendera Agarwal. The man was arrested after brief exchange of gunfire with police, Agarwal said, adding that Bhati and two police constables were injured during the encounter. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest. Bhati was allegedly involved in a dozen cases of loot and murder in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he added. Meanwhile, police have arrested another notorious criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, Agarwal said. Saurbah, a resident of BB Nagar in Bulandshahar, was arrested after an encounter with police in which two constables were injured. He is suspected to be involved in the Yogesh Bhadoda gang, the official said. His accomplice Sandeep, a native of Bhojpur town in Ghaziabad, was also arrested by police, Agarwal said, adding that two country-made pistols and some live cartridges were seized from his possession. PTI CORR SNESNE