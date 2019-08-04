'Notorious dacoit' held by Raj police

Dholpur, Aug 4 (PTI) The police have apprehended a "notorious dacoit", carrying a reward by the Uttar Pradesh police for his arrest, in Dholpur district, an official said Sunday. The police also seized a country-made pistol and several cartridges from the possession of dacoit Ramveer Gurjar, said Dholpur SP Mridul Kachawa.The Agra district police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, the SP added.Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the wanted dacoit in the district, a police teams apprehended Gurjar from Soriapura jungles under Sarmathura police station area of the district, he said.The SP said Gurjar is involved in nine cases of loot, attempt to murder, abduction and and kidnapping for ransom various police stations of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. PTI AG RAXRAX