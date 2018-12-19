Notorious drug peddler held with heroin worth Rs 5 lakh in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) An alleged notorious drug peddler was arrested along with 50 grams of heroin worth Rs five lakh here, police said Wednesday.Rayees Ahmad Shah, a resident of Brawari village of Kupwara, was noticed walking suspiciously by a police party engaged in vehicle checking at Digiana Pulli in Gandhi Nagar area of the city Tuesday evening, a police official said.On noticing the police, Shah tried to escape, but was caught, he said, adding that his search led to the recovery of 50 grams of heroin.He said the accused turned out to be a notorious drug peddler who used to bring heroin from Kashmir and sell it in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act was registered against him, the official said. PTI TAS KJ