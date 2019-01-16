Nouryon (Formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals) Opens New India HQ and Research Center to Support Growth

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Nouryon (formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals) has opened a new headquarters office and research center to support its operations in India. Located in Mumbai, the new location brings together research and sales as well as business support functions, and enables the company to better meet customer needs across the region. Nouryon is significantly expanding its operations in India. Key projects include an expansion and upgrade of Nouryons organic peroxides facilityinMahad, which is close to completion, as well as a new monochloroacetic acid plant in Gujarat. The latter is a joint project with chemicals manufacturing company Atul, a part of Lalbhai Group, and is scheduled to start production later this year. India is an increasingly important market for us and these investments clearly demonstrate our commitment to grow with our customers in the region, said Charlie Shaver, CEO of Nouryon. The chemical industry is regarded as a backbone of Indias agricultural and industrial development, and we see good opportunities for sustainable growth. The company started operations in India in 1991 and currently serves customers in markets ranging from agriculture to pharmaceuticals, and plastics, rubbers and composites as well as from personal care to paints and coatings, and oil and gas. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:At the ribbon cutting ceremony of Nouryons new India HQ and research center. (Left to Right) Alain Rynwalt, Sales & Marketing Director, EMEIA Polymer Chemistry, Ann Lindgrde, Regional General Manager, EMEIA Surface Chemistry, Shrikant Kulkarni, Managing Director, Nouryon India About Nouryon We are a global specialty chemicals leader. Markets worldwide rely on our essential chemistry in the manufacture of everyday products such as paper, plastics, building materials, food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care items. Building on our nearly 400-year history, the dedication of our 10,000 employees, and our shared commitment to business growth, strong financial performance, safety, sustainability, and innovation, we have established a world-class business and built strong partnerships with our customers. We operate in over 80 countries around the world and our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Eka, Dissolvine, Trigonox, and Berol. PWRPWR