Novartis India appoints Milan Paleja as vice chairman and MD

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Drug firm Novartis India today announced the appointment of Milan Paleja as vice chairman and managing director, with effect from June 1.

Paleja is currently country president at Novartis in India and is also responsible for the pharmaceuticals business in the country. He is also a managing director of Novartis Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Novartis India Ltd said in a statement.

The Novartis India board has approved the "appointment of Milan Paleja as the vice chairman and managing director of the company with effect from June 1, 2018", it said. He has also worked as country president and head pharmaceuticals, Novartis Indonesia, it added. Paleja is a graduate from Bombay University and holds a cost accountants degree from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Shares of Novartis India Ltd today closed at Rs 666.15 per scrip on BSE, up 1.09 per cent from the previous close.