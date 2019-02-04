scorecardresearch
Novartis India Q3 net profit dips 31 pc to Rs 12.87 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Drug firm Novartis India Monday reported a 31 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 12.87 crore for the quarter ended December 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 18.74 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Novartis India said in a filing to BSE. Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 135.62 crore, compared with Rs 156.10 crore for the same period a year ago. Shares of Novartis India closed at Rs 721.20 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.28 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT HRS

