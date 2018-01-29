Novartis India Q3 net up 44 pc at Rs 18.74 cr

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Novartis India today reported a 43.82 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 18.74 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.03 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total income of the company during the period under review stood at Rs 170.55 crore compared with Rs 179.46 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, Novartis India said in a BSE filing.

The board of directors of Novartis India also announced the appointment of Jawed Zia as vice chairman and managing director of the company effective March 1, 2018.

Jawed Zia is currently Head Pharmaceuticals, Novartis India. Zia succeeds Ranjit Shahani who holds this position until February 28, 2018.

Shares of Novartis India settled 1.04 per cent down at Rs 650.50 apiece on BSE today. PTI SVK SBT