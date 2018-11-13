Novo Nordisk Education Foundation Launches '1000-Day Challenge' to Impact Diabetes Care in India Over Next 3 Years

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 13, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- An 'All-India Diabetes Care Index' to monitor the state of diabetes, has been released -To mark World Diabetes Day, Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF) and Novo Nordisk India Pvt. Ltd. have launched a '1000-Day Challenge' programme along with leading healthcare practitioners to address uncontrolled diabetes in India. Uncontrolled diabetes is a serious challenge in India with over INR 63,000 crore incurred in healthcare costs per year due to diabetes. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783801/NNEF_Launches_Impact_India.jpg )The 1000-Day Challenge intends to improve awareness and education amongst 150,000 practitioners and 10,000 paramedics through over 6,000 medical meetings and continuous medical education (CMEs) programmes over the said period.In addition, for the first time, real-time data on the state of diabetes care is being made available through an innovative 'India Diabetes Care Index'. The Index provides the average blood sugar control over 3 months of a given city through HbA1c data.Dr A K Das, Senior Professor, Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences and Patron of the Impact India programme, said: "HbA1c levels will be adopted as the key performance indicator for this initiative. The India Diabetes Care Index reveals that the current average HbA1c of India is 8.56% against the usually recommended target of