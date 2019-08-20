Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences Reframes MICE in Eastern India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KOLKATA, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MICE is changing in the east of the country, and one of the largest contributors for this evolution is Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences. People now seek destinations from Kolkata to Assam for their conferences and incentive programs, exhibitions and meetings. The culturally rich city is serving as a new destination for corporate groups to gather, exchange ideas and ideate new business. In sync with the needs of today's business travellers, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences features versatile MICE & banqueting options to every segment, with modern boardrooms fully equipped with the latest amenities, audio-visual and communications technology. The expansive 35,000 sq. ft. space is an ideal venue for MICE and wedding events in a variety of flexible settings perfect for corporate functions, social gatherings, majestic weddings, exhibitions and more. Novotel Kolkata offers 340 rooms that provide modern easy living, a unique type of stay, full of elegance and simplicity. The hotel has 11 modern meeting rooms that can accommodate groups ranging from 2 to 600 guests with multi-service offerings, the dual offering is well aligned to cater to both business and leisure travellers. The residences have 47 elegant & spacious serviced apartments with kitchenettes that are ideal for guests seeking extended stay options. Novotel has the city's largest all-day diner for international and Indian cuisine.Commenting on the MICE offerings, Sandeep Johri, General Manager, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences said, "We are delighted to offer an expansive 35,000 sq feet of banquet space for MICE accompanied by a unique gastronomic experience at our open terrace banquet- Le Jardin. We provide a vibrant ambience blended with impeccable service standards and an experienced team personally assisting with specific requirements. Our catering unit offers a wide range of options to choose from according to each business engagement. All events are organised with the aim to provide comfort at its best with top of the line equipment, meeting all digital conferencing needs of our valued guests."Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences is one of the most popular hubs for MICE in eastern India. Its undying beauty presents many facets which are unique and fascinating with a bevy of business travellers coming from world over and from within the country for MICE.About Novotel Kolkata Hotel & ResidencesNovotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences is Eastern India's one of the largest 5-star hotels with an inventory of 340 rooms. The hotel boasts of 11 modern meeting rooms that can accommodate groups ranging from 2 to 600 guests. With multi-service offerings, the dual service hotel is well aligned to cater to both business and leisure travelers. The residences have 47 elegant and spacious serviced apartments with kitchenettes that are ideal for guests seeking extended stay options. Novotel Kolkata is also one of the city's largest all-day diners for international and Indian cuisine. PWRPWR