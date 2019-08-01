Now, apply online for Casual Performance Licence for public events

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) One can now apply online for Casual Performance Licence that is required for organising public events including Ramlila and Durga Puja, the Delhi Police said on Thursday. According to the police, a facility enabling citizens to apply and receive online Casual Performance Licence (CPL) in respect of 26 licenced premises and five star hotels has already been operational since September 2017. "It has now been extended to all public performances including Ramlilas, Dusshera, Durga Puja, meals organised in open or closed venues such as stadiums open grounds, banquet halls, farm houses, hotels in anticipation of the forthcoming festive and winter season," Joint Commissioner of Police (Licencing) Prabhakar said. The applicants will receive their licences online on their registered email addresses. The system links all the districts and traffic ranges and the licensing unit for online processing, the officer said. This will minimize physical interface between the applicant and the police (licencing unit) before grant of CPLs, the officer added. The facility will enable citizens to apply for the licence from the comfort of their homes and they would be able to check the status of their application online, police said. The system has been designed, developed and implemented in house after consultations with all stakeholders and IT professionals, they added. PTI AMP CK