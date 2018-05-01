Now CBIC to handle applications for Inland Container Depots, Air Freight Stations

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Applications for setting up of Inland Container Depots (ICDs), Container Freight Stations (CFSs) and Air Freight Stations (AFSs) will now be handled by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, according to a government notification.

The move is aimed at promoting ease of doing business at trade front, a commerce ministry official said.

Earlier, the commerce ministry used to handle these applications.

"Henceforth, all applications pertaining to setting up of ICDs/CFSs/AFSs including cases pertaining to extension of time shall be submitted directly to Joint Secretary (Customs), CBIC...for notifying the facility as customs area," the notification said.

The development would help India improve its ranking in trading across borders, one of the ten parameters of ease of doing business.

India ranked 146th in trading across borders component, out of 190 countries ranked by the World Bank in its latest report. PTI RR CS MKJ MKJ