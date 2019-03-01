Now, Critically Ill Heart Patients Get a New Ray of Hope

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaHinduja Healthcare, Khar launched its Heart Failure and Valve Clinic.With this HHS Heart Failure and Valve clinic, the waiting time for the patients for conducting TAVI will be reduced drastically.Patients who underwent TAVI surgery, were present personally to share their battle against heart failure. Patients suffering from Aortic Stenosis (Heart Failure in simple words), now have immediate access to life-saving cardiac procedure TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation). After receiving TAVI accreditation, Hinduja Hospital, Khar becomes the first hospital in Mumbai/Western India to be authorized for TAVI procedure without a Proctor. This is extremely beneficial for people at high surgical risk as the waiting time for the patients for conducting TAVI will be reduced drastically. The hospital has a Comprehensive Cardiac Unit- under which the Heart Failure and Valve Clinic will also function. This will aid patients to get instant and intensive care. Speaking on the advantages of Valve clinic, Dr. AvinashSupe, Executive Director-Hinduja Hospital, Khar said, I'm happy for the TAVI accreditation that we have received for our hospital. TAVI is a far more superior technique than Open Heart Surgery which would be beneficial for the patients. TAVI is a minimally invasive procedure for treating abnormal narrowing of aortic valve known as aortic stenosis. TAVI is a USFDA approved procedure which is an alternative for the surgery that is normally done for aortic valve replacement and is done for people at high surgical risk due to age, other ailments, previous bypass surgeries etc. Dr. Haresh Mehta, Consultant Interventional Cardiology, Hinduja Hospital, Khar, recently operated on an 87-years-old patient at the hospital adopting the TAVI procedure. It is the latest revolutionary technology in treating heart valve defects and is better in terms of safety and efficacy. Speaking about the benefits of valve clinic for the patients, Dr Mehta said, Valve clinic is a one-stop shop for all valve and other structural heart diseases and its solutions. It will be a center of excellence offering cutting edge technology expertise under one roof. Expert Faculty, Dr. Peter Andreka, Head of Department of Adult Cardiology at Gottsegen Hungarian Institute of Cardiology, described more in details about TAVR and its significance. Dr. Peter Andreka said, This procedure is opted when a patients valves have become very narrow and there are lesser chances of survival. One of the greatest benefits of this procedure is that this increases the life-span of the patient and improves the quality of life. Speaking about this initiative Dr. Vishal Beri, CEO- Hinduja Hospital, Khar said, We are very pleased that we are one of the few centres offering this cutting edge technique in the city. This has now made it possible to offer hope and a chance of survival to patients where earlier there was none. The opening of this clinic reiterates our commitment to offering the best treatment options to all our patients. 85 years old, Mrs. Badar Issa was diagnosed to have critical high-risk aortic stenosis, which necessitated the TAVR procedure. She also shared how TAVR gifted her a second life. Mrs. Issa said, The TAVR procedure has given me the opportunity to continue my independent and active lifestyle with the support and love of my family and friends She also added, It was a very good team and am so glad that at the age of 85, am re-living my life. Thanks to Hinduja Healthcare, Khar; Dr.Haresh Mehta and the Cardiac team. Patient Cases: Patient 1 78 years old, JethanandTeckani was complaining of chest pain after walking for five minutes and was found to be suffering from IHD (Ischaemic Heart Disease). A known case of Hypertension, which persisted post-PTCA (minimally invasive procedure to open up blocked coronary arteries, allowing blood to circulate unobstructed to the heart muscle). He also had a history of pedal edema (left>right) since 2 months. On admission, the patient was diagnosed to have severe aortic stenosis thus TAVI procedure was initiated. Patient 2 Badar Issa, 85-year-old woman was complaining of chest pain with breathlessness on exertion. On admission, patient was diagnosed to have critical high-risk aortic stenosis thus requiring the TAVR procedure. She was also found to be suffering from hypertension and Diabetes Mellitus, due to which TAVI procedure was the only life-saving option. The Patient had already undergone cardiac procedure-CAG (Corona Angiography) in the year 2017. Patient 3 Aruna Shah, a 74-year-old resident of Mumbai was complaining of dry cough since three weeks. She was also suffering from cirrhosis of liver and Diabetes Mellitus. Shah also complained of breathlessness on exertion after her knee replacement surgery in the year 2016. 2D Echo was suggestive of aortic stenosis. Patient also has a history of pedal edema since 2 years with mild AR. Subsequently, Shah underwent TAVR in December 2018. About Hinduja Healthcare Surgical This tertiary care, the multi-specialty hospital is strategically located in the quiet, residential environs of Khar, Mumbai. Catering to a multitude of healthcare needs, this hospital has over 400 of the top-notch Consultants from across all specialties attached to it. With the latest in technology and an excellent team of Nursing and support staff, each guest is made to feel at home in the long-standing tradition of expertise in healthcare that the brand Hinduja symbolizes. This is the only hospital in the western suburbs to offer a comprehensive cardiac care unit with the internationally adopted Heart Team approach and a specialized Cardiac Rehabilitation centre; thus focusing on total cardiac care; right from prevention to intervention, to surgery and cardiac rehabilitation. Add to that unparalleled benefits like a well-trained Customer Care team, round the clock emergency care, facility of serviced apartments within the hospital, valet service and car parking towers; all adding up to top class professionally delivered services that make every person feel special. PWRPWR