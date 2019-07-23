Now display boards outside sewage treatment plants for public information

/R New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Display boards are being installed outside sewage and common effluent treatment plants in the city to provide information related to pollution parameters to public following a directive by the NGT-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee. An official of the monitoring committee said the display boards are being installed on the lines of those put up by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee for air quality parameters. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB), responsible for supplying water and sewage disposal, has informed the committee that it has started installing display boards outside all the 33 STPs in the city. The process will be completed by September 15. The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC) has told the panel that display boards have been installed at five of the 13 CEPTs and the remaining work will be completed expeditiously. The NGT panel has also asked DSIIDC and DJB to complete the installation of tamper-proof electro-magnetic flow meters, which are essential to monitor online the quantum of waste water received and treated by the STPs and CETPs at the earliest. The agencies have been asked to submit a compliance report by August 31. At present, only three CEPTs and 13 STPs have flow meters installed and connected online. PTI GVS IND