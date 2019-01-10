Now implants available at Jana Aushadhi Kendra in AIIMS, Rishikesh

Rishikesh, Jan 10 (PTI) All implants to be used at AIIMS, Rishikesh will now be available at the Jana Aushadhi Kendra run by the institute within its premises here.An order to this effect was issued Thursday by AIIMS, Rishikesh Director Ravikant following complaints that implants were allegedly being sold to patients under treatment at the institute by the medical staff and paramedical personnel of some of its departments. "It is better to stop any such practice at the very outset to ensure that people get good quality implants at different prices at government run Jana Aushadhi Kendra within the institute premises," Ravikant said. PTI Corr ALM AD RCJ