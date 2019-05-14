Now, Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube quits

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Jet Airways Tuesday said its CEO Vinay Dube has resigned from the company due to personal reasons.This is the second high profile exit in as many days at the grounded Jet Airways after Deputy CEO Amit Agarwal put in his papers on Monday.In a filing to stock exchanges, the airline said Dube has "resigned from the services of the company with immediate effect due to personal reasons". PTI IAS RAM BALBAL