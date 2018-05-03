Now pensioners can view passbook using Umang app

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Pensioners would now be able to view their pension passbook on mobile phones with the help of Umang app.

Retirement fund body EPFO today announced the launch of a facility to extend the special service to pensioners.

A labour ministry statement said ?View Pension Passbook? service for pensioners will be available through Umang app.

The introduction of this facility is part of EPFOs plan to go paperless by August this year and provide all services online.

The Employees? Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is already providing various e-services for its stakeholders through Umang.

Umang app was launched by the government last year and provides access to various government services at one place. It is a common platform for services such as gas booking, Aadhaar, crop insurance, EPF and National Pension System. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU