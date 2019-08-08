Now, shop for cosmetics, healthcare products, stationary on board trains

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Now, one can shop on board trains.Starting Thursday, passengers can buy cosmetics, stationary and other items on some trains on MRP, the Indian Railways said.The initiative was started in the Ahmedabad division of Western Railway on Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Karnavati Express and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad, Double Decker Express."This service will be available in both the direction with access to digital payment from passengers. This will give opportunity to passengers to buy FMCG products of daily need while commuting," the railways said.Household products, oral care, skincare, haircare products, cosmetics, health-related items, paper products, confectionery, stationery products and other products will be available and sold as per their maximum retail price, it said. PTI ASG ASG ABHABH