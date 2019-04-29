Now showing: Who will become Kashmiri crorepati?

Srinagar, Apr 29 (PTI) The popular television show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' got its Kashmiri version on Monday as the first episode of the programme went on air in the regional language.The Kashmiri version of the show was aired on DD Kashmir channel.Titled 'Kus Bani Koshur Karorpaet?' (Who will become Kashmiri crorepati), the show was telecast at 8 PM, officials said.They said the programme would be telecast from 8 to 9 pm on weekdays till July 6.The officials said the show received a huge response from locals after it was announced.They said the auditions for the programme had received an overwhelming response.We received over 1.5 lakh calls, of which 1,200 were selected for auditions. Two auditions were held each in Srinagar, Jammu and New Delhi, an official said.Several episodes of the show has been shot in Noida.The Kashmiri version of the show is being anchored by well-known actor, anchor and stand-up comedian Rayees Mohiuddin.Mohiuddin had been selected after auditioning several Valley-based theatre and television actors. The programme is being produced by the same team Studio NXT that produces the KBC anchored by superstar Amitabh Bachchan.It is exactly on the same pattern, but in Kashmiri language, the official said.Speaking about the show, Director General, Doordarshan, Supriya Sahu said the show gives us the opportunity to highlight the local unsung heroes and bring their untold stories from Jammu and Kashmir region to the rest of the country. I would like to thank the team behind the show and Prasar Bharati for their continuous support, Sahu said.The director general said the quiz-based show was aimed to give an opportunity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to prove their mettle on knowledge.The show also gives them a platform to share their personal experiences and stories of achievements and success giving them the opportunity to inspire and motivate us, Sahu said. PTI SSB MIJ ABHABH