NPCC bribery case: Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to two people in a bribery case involving senior officials of National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) Limited. Special Judge Sanjay Garg granted relief to Binod Singhi and Ramesh Kumar of Shree Gautam Construction Company on furnishing a personal bond of Rs one lakh with one surety of the like amount. The CBI had arrested seven people for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 40 lakh for clearing bills pertaining to construction of BSF border outposts. The court said Singhi and Kumar should not leave the country without its prior permission and cooperate with the investigation. The agency had arrested NPCC zonal manager Rakesh Mohan Kotwal, manager Latiful Pasha and five other people -- Anish Baid, owner of Shree Gautam Construction Company, Singhi, director in Baid's company, Ramesh Kumar, an employee in the company, Sunil Kumar, Kotwal's relative and Dharmendra Kumar in the case. Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, the counsel for both the accused, moved the bail application saying that they have been falsely implicated in the case. The CBI had opposed the plea saying there were serious allegations against them and their further custody was required. According to the agency, Sunil Kumar was caught red-handed by CBI officials while accepting Rs 25 lakh, a part of the payment of the bribe on behalf of Kotwal, from Ramesh Kumar in a hotel at the posh Safdarjung Enclave area. After interrogation of the two accused, others were arrested.