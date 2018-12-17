NPCIL's Kaiga Unit-1 creates world record for continuous operation

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) A 220-MW unit of Nuclear Power Corporation of India's Kaiga Atomic Power Station has created a world record for continuous operation for 941 days, state-run BHEL, which supplied equipment for the unit, said Monday. The previous world record of 940 days held by Heysham 2 Unit-8 of the UK, a BHEL statement said. Earlier in October 2018, the unit surpassed the world record of 894 days for continuous operation among all pressurized heavy water reactor. The complete steam turbine generator set and all the steam generators for the NPCIL unit have been manufactured and supplied by BHEL. PTI KKS SHW MRMR