NPP demands release of all detained under PSA in J-K

Jammu, Aug 25 (PTI) National Panthers Party chief patron Bhim Singh on Sunday demanded that all people detained under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir be released.Singh, executive Chairman of Legal Aid Committee and senior executive member of the Supreme Court Bar Association, said the writ petitions filed against the detention would be heard by the apex court on Tuesday.After the Centre withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, the Jammu and Kashmir administration detained people as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. There have been demands that the people detained be released. PTI TAS ABHABH