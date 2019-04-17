NPS Signs Contract With ISHKS for Indian Joint Registry

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, April 16, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Northgate Public Services (NPS) are pleased to announce the official launch of the Indian Joint Registry (IJP), after signing contract with the Indian Society of Hip and Knee Surgeons (ISHKS).(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/872540/Northgate_Public_Services_Logo.jpg )Corin Wilson, Acting Deputy High Commissioner, British High Commission, launched the registry in the presence of the country's top orthopaedic surgeons attending the 13th National Congress of Indian Society of Hip and Knee Surgeons.ISHKS has signed a contract with NPS to develop and maintain the IJR to enable hospitals across India to submit data securely and efficiently. The contract was signed after the successful execution of the six-month pilot project across seven Indian hospitals. NPS has supported the delivery of the UK's National Joint Registry, currently the world's largest joint registry with over 2.5 million records."We partnered for a pilot with NPS to develop the IJR, the new online system across seven hospitals in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. The system is a comprehensive application which is easy to use and allows cases to be registered securely. Our entire team is very pleased with the success of the pilot and we are happy to continue the partnership with NPS. The launch of IJR is a landmark step in our journey to create a truly national registry that gives us important information about surgeries across India, and to develop our understanding of long-term outcomes for our patients," said Dr. Javahir A. Pachore, Managing Trustee, ISHKS.The IJR platform is a secure web-based data entry and reporting application enabling surgeons to quickly and easily register their patients, and create a record of the implants they have received. Data is used to underpin a detailed analysis of implant use and performance. IJR records, monitors, and tracks long-term patient outcomes following joint replacement surgery. This then looks to provide independent evidence on implant performance and to support orthopaedic research."This is a strategically important healthcare deal for NPS in India providing a national joint registry designed to improve patient outcomes and insight into joint and procedural performance long term. IJR will be a huge step in the advancement of joint surgery practice in India, and I am very hopeful that NPS can evolve in India to become a national healthcare provider in other areas including paediatric and adult screening for health," said Stephen Callaghan, Chief Executive Officer of NPS, owned by NEC Corporation, Japan, ("NEC", TSE:6701).For more information on the Indian Joint Registry, visit http://www.indianjointregistry.in.ISHKS is a society formed by top orthopaedic surgeons in India. The objective of the society is:to increase knowledge of hip and knee joint in health and diseaseto promote the highest level of professional standard in patient care, in disorders of hip and knee jointsto create the optimum environment to facilitate education research and treatment in the surgery of Arthritic hip and knee joints.ISHKS strives to promote ethical practices among its members and aims to create a joint replacement registry for the purpose of research. To learn more, visit http://www.ishks.com.About Northgate Public Services (NPS) Headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire in the UK, Northgate Public Services is a software and outsourcing business with extensive experience in the public sector.We help government agencies and hospitals to improve health services by supporting better decision-making at every stage. We run health registries that help surgeons, commissioners, regulators, and manufacturers to continually improve patient outcomes, and screening programmes that enable early intervention for a range of medical conditions.For more information, please visit our website www.northgateps.com. Source: Northgate Public Services (NPS) PWRPWR