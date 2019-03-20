NRAI joins hands with NGO Why Waste to reduce water wastage at restaurants

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Wednesday said it is extending support to #GlassHalfFull initiative led by non-governmental organisation Why Waste to stop wastage of water at restaurants. The initiative requests restaurants to fill the glass of water half full only unless otherwise requested by the customer, NRAI said in a statement. Through this partnership, both Why Waste and NRAI aim to reduce wastage of water served at restaurants, it added. Why Waste founder Garvita Gulhati said: "After almost 3.5 years of convincing restaurants to adopt this method, since our early teen years, it feels truly surreal to see the mobilisation finally becomes a reality." Gulhati, a Bengaluru-based college student, has been campaigning for the cause for more than three years. "This World Water Day, as part of the #GlassHalfFull initiative, NRAI will encourage restaurants to adopt sustainable alternatives for reducing consumption of water for it to be available to those who need it the most," NRAI President Rahul Singh said. PTI AKT AKT HRS