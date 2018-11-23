NRC doubters should file objections, says Sonowal

Tezpur (Assam), Nov 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said those who suspect that names of illegal foreigners have remained even in the final draft of the NRC, should file their objections. The final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published on July 30, leaving out names of 40.07 lakh applicants. The NRC will include names of all genuine Indian citizens who have been residing in Assam before March 25, 1971. Several organisations have raised doubts that the final draft contains names of illegal foreigners, Sonowal said at a programme in Rangapara in Sonitpur district. "Now the Supreme Court has set a deadline for filing claims and objections in the NRC. Therefore, the organisations which raised their concerns must come forward and file objections," he said. The Supreme Court has fixed December 15 as the deadline for filing of claims and objections for inclusion of names in the NRC. "Similarly all genuine Indians whose names were not included in the draft should file their claims," he said. However, the response so far has been "very dissatisfactory", Sonowal said. The state government has been extending sincere service in the preparation of an error-free NRC to rid Assam of illegal foreigners, he said. The NRC of 1951, which contains names of Indian citizens residing in Assam, is being updated now. The first draft of the NRC was published during the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 this year, containing 1.9 crore names. The second and final draft was published on July 30 with 2.9 crore names out of the total 3.29 crore applicants. "I am committed to safeguard the interests of the people - their culture, language, literature and their rights. No one should try to misguide the people on my intent," the chief minister said. He alleged that some vested interest groups were trying to destabilise the pace of development being carried out by the state government, and spreading misinformation about its commitment towards the people of the state. He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 'Shramik Kalyan Divas' observed in recognition of the service rendered by noted tea community leader and social worker Santosh Kumar Topno on his birth anniversary. The state government has launched a series of initiatives to ensure better and dignified life for the tea garden people, the chief minister said, adding that these people who actually produce the Assam Tea have remained neglected for seven decades of India's Independence. PTI COR ESB NN RCJ