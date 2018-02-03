NRL unveils Diesel Hydro Treater Plant

Guwahati, Feb 3 (PTI) Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today inaugurated Numaligarh Refinery Limiteds Diesel Hydro Treater Plant (DHTP) at the Petroleum and Natural Gas exhibition Pavilion of Global Investors? Meet Advantage Assam.

The minister digitally unveiled the plaque through remote device.

NRL?s DHDT project has been implemented at a cost of Rs 1,031 crore without any cost and time overrun and out of the total cost, the foreign exchange outgo has been to the tune of Rs 60 crore.

The technology was provided by Haldar Topsoe AS, Denmark, while EIL (Engineers India Limited) was the EPCM (Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management) consultant for the project.

The project has been mechanically completed on December 5, 2017 and commissioned thereafter.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Industries and Commerce Chandra Mohan Patowary, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Secretary, Petroleum and Natural Gas K D Tripathi, NRL managing director S K Barua, NRL Director Technical B J Phukan were also present on the occasion.

With the completion of this project, NRL will now produce High Speed Diesel conforming to Euro-IV and Euro-VI standards. PTI DG ESB JM