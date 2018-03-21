NRL Wax signs MoU with Bangladeshi firm for export

Guwahati, Mar 21 (PTI) The Numaligarh Refinery Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the MBT Trade International, Bangladesh, for supply of fully refined paraffin wax from the NRL to Bangladesh.

As per the MoU, 100-150 MT of fully refined paraffin wax will be supplied per month from NRLs wax plant at Numaligarh to Burimari in Bangladesh for a period of one year, an NRL release said today.

The MoU was signed on March 19 by NRL General Manager (Marketing) Subrata Das and proprietor of MBT Trade International ABM Mustak Hossain.

NRL Wax has established its presence in 25 countries including in Asia, Africa, Americas and Europe, the release added. PTI ESB NN