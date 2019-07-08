NSA against man who shot at Oppo security guard in Greater Noida

Noida (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration Monday invoked the stringent National Security Act(NSA) against a person involved in firing on a security guard of Chinese phone manufacturing company Oppo's work site in Greater Noida.District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh told reporters that the administration has proposed to detain Aazaad alias Ajju (35), who is arrested as one of the five accused in the case, under the stringent NSA, citing disturbance to public order, if he is released from the jail.On January 31, alleged operatives of the Sundar Bhati gang had opened fire on the security guard of Oppo's under-construction worksite in Greater Noida. Later, it emerged that it was done at the behest of local powerful people who wanted to procure contracts for civil work such as water supply and transport in the company, they said.If a person is booked under the NSA, he/she cannot get bail for a year."Five men had come in a car and opened fire at the security person and tried to create terror in the region. One of them, Robin, who had facilitated the conspiracy, has already been booked under the NSA. In pursuance of the matter, Aazaad alias Ajju, who had shot at the Oppo security guard on January 31, is being booked under the NSA," he said."I have received a report from Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna which states that if Aazaad, whose bail plea is due to be heard by the Allahabad High Court in a few days, is released from jail he is quite likely to engage in the same act again, causing law and order problem," Singh said.The administration has also received similar reports from the industries department and the Chinese firm and has written to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking approval for invoking the NSA against the accused, he said.Robin was booked under the NSA in April in a "first-of-its-kind" action in Uttar Pradesh against any person as such criminal acts could jeopardise international trade and relations and vitiate investment climate in the region, officials said.Singh said Oppo is likely to generate 30,000 employment opportunities in Greater Noida and is proposed to be investing about Rs 2,000 crore in the upcoming manufacturing unit here.The District Magistrate said the action has been taken under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act which gives power to the government making orders for detaining certain persons.The section says the act could be invoked with a view to prevent a person from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of the state, or to the maintenance of public order or to supplies and services essential to the community. PTI KIS TIRTIR