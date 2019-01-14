NSA invoked against those arrested in Bulandshahr cow slaughter case

Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) The Bulandshahr district administration on Monday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against seven people arrested in connection with the alleged cow slaughtering incident in Siyana tehsil last month, officials said.Cattle carcasses were found strewn in the fields outside village Mahaw in Siyana on December 3 after which a mob went on the rampage, attacking the local Chingrawathi police post. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, 44, and civilian Sumit Kumar, 20, of Chingrawathi village were killed of gunshot injuries in the ensuing violence.Two separate FIRs were registered one for the violence in which nearly 80 people including 27 named and the other for cow slaughter at the Siyana police station.Yes, District Magistrate Anuj Jha said in response to a PTI query on whether the stringent NSA was invoked against those arrested in the cow slaughter case. PTI KIS MINMIN