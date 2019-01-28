NSDC inks pact with Renault-Nissan Alliance to upskill workforce

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Renault-Nissan Alliance India has signed an agreement with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train its workforce in the Alliance plant in Chennai for future technologies. "Through this partnership, NSDC will assist the Renault-Nissan workforce develop competency standards in emerging automotive manufacturing technologies," a release said. According to the statement, Renault-Nissan Alliance will customise an engagement and skilling action plan along with NSDC's network for programme design, development and employment sustainability from the demand side. The Alliance will provide support through on-site labs, training, mentorship, internship and/or participation of expert domains. It will also lead and conduct seminars, workshops, and technical task forces, among others, to identify and propagate industry-relevant technology, knowledge and skill to support the National Skill Development Mission. The first year of partnership aims to get 10 per cent of employees trained to be able to support the growth and expansion plans of Renault-Nissan Alliance in India, the release said. "The automotive and auto component manufacturing industry has been growing steadily over the last few years. Hence, we see tremendous potential to skill and up-skill the Indian youth and support the sectoral growth. We look forward to a successful collaboration with the Alliance in India to achieve the envisioned milestones," said Manish Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer, NSDC. PTI RSN HRS