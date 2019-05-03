NSDC ties up with UAE institute to set up international driver training centres in India

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Friday said it has collaborated with the UAE-based Emirates Driving Institute and the Youth Chamber of Commerce to set up driver training institutes in various parts of India. The corporation, under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is a a public-private partnership initiative which aims to catalyse creation of quality vocational training in India across different sectors. "The partnership will facilitate the candidates to acquire a UAE driving licence, in line with the requirements of UAE's roads and transport agencies and regulatory agencies of other parts of the Middle East," the NSDC said in a statement. It will help provide employment opportunities for Indians who wish to work in the UAE and other parts of the Middle East. The NSDC, it said, will facilitate collaboration with necessary stakeholders including states, domestic training partners and sector skill councils to operationalise the driver training institutes in India. PTI RR HRS