NSE conducts two-day live trading from disaster recovery site

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Wednesday said it has successfully completed two-day live trading from its disaster recovery (DR) site. It was conducted on January 7-8, the NSE said in a statement. Besides, the newly started commodity market at the exchange was also operated from the DR site, it added. A DR site is necessary for all critical institutions such as exchanges so that operations can be conducted smoothly in case an extraneous event hits the functioning of the main trading centre in Mumbai. According to the exchange, the entire technology and business operations were executed from the DR site which is located in another city and is a replica of the main production site in Mumbai. "The live trading was to simulate a level 4 city wide disaster, in which the main site would not be available," the exchange said in a statement. The NSE said the entire activity was done without affecting the market participants including members, clearing banks and depositories. The live trading on two days was followed by a revert of operations to the main site on Wednesday, the NSE added. PTI VHP HRS