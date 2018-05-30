NSE-DEBT-MARKET-REVIEW

WDM witnesses trade worth Rs 1,696.23 cr on NSE

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange today witnessed a total turnover of Rs 1,696.23 crore in 37 trades.

Top securities (nn-repo) traded at the WDM were:

The 8.19 per cent Government security maturing in CG2020 traded value of Rs 500.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.45 per cent, the 7.28 per cent Government security maturing in CG2019 traded value of Rs 180.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.07 per cent and the 8.20 per cent Government security maturing in CG2022 traded value of Rs 150.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.79 per cent, NSE release said.

