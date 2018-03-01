NSE to auction Rs 10,789 cr residual corporate debt on Mon

Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) Leading stock exchange NSE will auction the residual corporate bonds for foreign investors (investment limits) worth Rs 10,789 crore on Monday.

The auction will be conducted on NSEs e-bid platform from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular today.

The auction quota gives foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) the right to invest in corporate debt up to the stipulated limit.

As per the latest data, total investment in corporate debt category (auction) reached Rs 2,14,534 crore, which is 95.21 per cent of the total permitted limit of Rs 2,25,323 crore. This implies that Rs 10,789 crore remains unpurchased.

"Consequently, the exchange shall conduct an auction for the allocation of unutilised debt limits on March 5," the NSE said.

To make trading members accustomed to the bidding platform, the exchange is conducting a mock bidding session today.