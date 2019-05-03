NSE to conduct extended live trading session on Akshaya Tritiya

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct an extended live trading session on May 7 in the capital market segment on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The extended live trading session will be held for trading in gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) and sovereign gold bonds only, the NSE said in a circular. The regular market timing will remain the same and the closing session will not be available for gold ETF securities and sovereign gold bonds, it added. The outstanding orders of gold ETF and sovereign gold bonds will be carried forward to extended trading session and can be cancelled by members during the pre-open period of extended market session between 1625 hours and 1630 hours. The extended trading session will commence at 1630 hours and close at 1900 hours. There will be no closing session after the extended market is closed, the exchange said. PTI SRS HRS