NSE to conduct mock trading sessions in commodity derivatives from today

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct six mock trading sessions in commodity derivatives segment commencing from Wednesday. "The exchange will conduct mock trading session in the commodity derivatives segment from October 3 to October 10 for members to get familiarised with the trading system, NSE said in a circular. However, the mock session will not be available on October 6-7, on account of trading holidays. The mock session will commence at 19:45 hrs and end at 21:00 hrs, the exchange said. NSE will launch its commodity derivatives segment from October 12, following representations from several members suggested that more time be given to market intermediaries to put in place appropriate systems at their end for trading in commodity derivatives. The initial launch date for trading was October 1. Rival bourse BSE launched commodity derivative contracts in gold and silver from October 1. PTI VHP ANSANS