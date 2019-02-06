NSE to revise trade execution range for currency futures, options

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange will revise the trade execution range for currency futures and options contract from February 11. In a circular Wednesday, the exchange said orders shall be matched and trades should take place only if the trade price is within the trade execution range based on the reference price of the contract. The reference price for each contract would be computed on the basis of various parameters. Among others, for contracts that have traded in the last one minute, the reference price would be revised throughout the day on a rolling basis at one minute intervals. The changes would be effective from February 11, the circular said. PTI RAM MRMR