NSE's new feature on goBID app allows retail investors to directly invest in G-sec

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Tuesday said it has introduced a new feature on its mobile app 'goBID' that will enable retail investors to invest in government securities directly from the platform. Through this platform, retail investors can place orders under the non-competitive bidding facility permitted by the Reserve Bank of India for retail investors, the NSE said in a release. "This new feature of the goBID app will allow KYC compliant individuals having a demat account to seamlessly invest in government securities and help increase retail participation," said NSE's managing director and CEO, Vikram Limaye. PTI VHP HRS