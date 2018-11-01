NSIC imparts entrepreneurship skills to Bangladeshi trainees

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) National Small Industries Corporation Thursday said it has for the first time commenced a six-week Residential Entrepreneurship Development Training Programme for 29 Trainees from Bangladesh at its Technical Services Centre in Howrah."The programme intends to drive the trainees towards Entrepreneurship and gives an opportunity to the participants to acquire skills on basic technical trades and gain exposure in all areas of business operation," NSIC said in a statement.The skills to be imparted include business development, identification of appropriate technology, hands on experience on working projects like soya milk extraction, bakery, socks knitting, fashion designing etc.The NSIC comes under the administrative control of the Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ministry. PTI RSN KPM BALBAL