NSIC to set up incubation centres for skilling retired jawans

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Lender to small industries NSIC today said it will collaborate with the armed forces to set up incubation centres to provide moderate technology and other skills to superannuated army jawans for setting up their own ventures in MSME segment.

"The sole objective on incubation centre would be to train those jawans and soldiers including armed forces personnel that have superannuated with modest training of multiple nature with sufficient technological orientation for them to become self-reliant in terms of creating business avenues and job creation," NSIC CMD Ravindra Nath said, according to a statement issued by the PHD Chamber of Commerce.

He was addressing a conference here organised by the PHD Chamber here. NSIC is a state-run firm under the MSME Ministry. PTI RSN MKJ