NSSC to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali on Friday

Kolkata, Jun 12 (PTI) The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NSSC) will Friday meet the family members of those killed in post-poll violence in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the commission said.A five-member team of the NSSC will meet the three families who belonged to scheduled castes, Commission Chairman Prof Ram Shankar Katheria, a member of the team, told PTI.Senior state government officials, including Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De, Director General of Police Virendra and Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay were directed to be present there on Friday with reports in connection with the killings.Three men were killed on Saturday in North 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali area after clashes broke out between the Trinamool Congress and BJP workers.Post-poll violence has been reported from various places of West Bengal after the BJP secured 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, just four less than that of the TMC.