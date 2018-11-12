NSUI, AISA flay DU over delay in verification of Baisoya's degree

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The NSUI and AISA have accused the Delhi University (DU) administration of deliberately delaying probe into the fake degree case against DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya, even as the Delhi High Court on Monday gave DU time till November 20 to verify Baisoya's bachelors degree from a university in Tamil Nadu.The court on October 30 had granted DU time till November 12 to carry out the verification and inform it accordingly, as the two-month period within which re-election could be held would end on November 13. The direction had come on National Students' Union of India (NSUI) student leader Sunny Chillar's plea, seeking setting aside of Baisoya's election alleging that according to news reports the registrar of Thiruvalluvar University "unambiguously and unequivocally" declared Baisoya's certificate to be "fake and forged". Chillar had alleged that DU was "deliberately delaying" verification to benefit Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) as no fresh polls would be held for the post of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president in case Baisoya's election was set aside over the fake degree issue after expiry of the two month period. His plea said that according to the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines on elections, if a post fell vacant within two months of declaration of results, fresh polls would be held. In this case, the two-month period would expire on Tuesday. The Congress-affiliated NSUI said the DUSU election process and its aftermath "underscore the complete institutional capture of Delhi University by the BJP and its affiliates". "After disregarding blatant on-record violence by ABVP vice president candidate, Shakti Singh, mysteriously malfunctioning EVMs, DU administration is trying to procrastinate and deliberately delay the verification of Ankiv Baisoya's fake certificate, so that the period of two months from the day of declaration of election result could pass, and re-election deliberately avoided to unduly benefit the ABVP," alleged Ruchi Gupta, national in-charge, NSUI.However, the only purpose being served by these dilatory tactics is to shred the credibility of the Delhi University administration, she said."The NSUI is committed to taking the legal proceedings to its logical end, which is having Ankiv Baisoya disqualified and calling for fresh elections," she added. The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) accused the DU administration of working in collusion with the ABVP and BJP. We were quite sure that Delhi University would use various tactics and try it's best to delay the matter to November 12, and they finally succeeded in doing so.It is now clear that the entire administration is working in collusion with the ABVP and BJP," said Kawalpreet Kaur, AISA Delhi President. It sounds bizzare that a simple task of verification of degree was not done in two months by the university, she added. "We believe that Ankiv Baisoya was not just a case of fake degree but the bowing down of India's top university. It gives out a clear signal that no matter what the ABVP does the ruling government would always save them," she said. The Department of Buddhist Studies where Baisoya is enrolled for masters degree said it was awaiting a reply from Thiruvalluvar University on the letter. PTI SLB SLB INDIND