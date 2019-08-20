NSUI distributes cheques to wards of soldiers, farmers studying in DU

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) On the 75th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday distributed cheques to Delhi University students as part of its scholarship scheme for wards of soldiers and farmers.Twenty-two students of the university were given cheques of Rs 5,000 each as part of the scheme on the occasion of birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, the National Students' Union of India said.In June, the outfit had announced it will pay the fees of Delhi University students who are children of security personnel killed in line of duty and farmers who committed suicide. PTI SLB GJS NSDNSD